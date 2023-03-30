Expand / Collapse search
Joint Base Andrews lockdown lifted after report of armed person on base

2:24PM
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A lockdown was lifted at Joint Base Andrews (JBA) in Prince George's County after reports of an armed individual on base Thursday.

According to JBA's Facebook page, the armed individual was spotted around 2:30 p.m. near the base's housing area.

Around 4:20 p.m. the base's Twitter posted an update saying that there was no active shooter on the base, adding that no shots were fired.

Police take down man at Joint Base Andrews during lockdown

A lockdown was in place at Joint Base Andrews (JBA) in Prince George's County over reports of a man with an AR-15 near base housing on Thursday.

The confirmed around 5:15 p.m. that the lockdown had been partially lifted. Officials say it will be fully lifted at 6:00 p.m.

Authorities say no suspect was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

They say everyone leaving the base will be searched prior to their release.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.