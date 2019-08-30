JSX launches in Phoenix; offers luxury flights for as low as $89

article

A new hop-on jet service at Sky Harbor with daily flights in private terminals for the cost of a commercial ticket could be a real game-changer for travelers in Phoenix.

From the Valley to Burbank, Vegas or even Oakland, independent regional airline, JSX, now offers luxury flights for any traveler without all the hassle.

"When you're flying short distances, it's especially important to save time and efficiency and what we do is we save travelers about two hours on either side because we cut out all of the hassles with going to the airport," said Angela Vargo, a spokeswoman for JSX Airlines.

In fact, passengers can show up 20 minutes before a flight!

"It's a lot less stress without the security lines, instead of going through the madness of big terminals, so definitely a better experience so far," passenger Justin Vogd said.

The non-stop flights start out as low as $89 for a one-way ticket.

It's a bargain that passengers say is a steal.

"Leg room, price is not much more than your typical economy or other airlines," Vogd said.

The Embraer 135 private jets have been refurbished, seating up to 30 passengers, meaning no cramped seats and plenty of room for lounging.

There's also power outlets at every seat, complimentary snacks and drinks and free in-flight messaging.