July 4th fireworks cause intense brush fire in Glendale, neighbors say

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Fires sparked across Phoenix area over 4th of July weekend

A number of fires were sparked across the Phoenix during the recent 4th of July weekend, and one brush fire in Glendale almost affected a number of homes. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Video captured a large and intense fire that spread between palm trees in Glendale on July 4th, and neighbors say it was caused by fireworks.

"We heard a boom and it sounded like a firework," said resident Angelica Marquez. "And then all of a sudden we hear a crackling noise, and my room is right here, so when I open the window I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’"

The flames were inches from Marquez's roof - close enough to burn the palm tree right above the home near 67th Avenue and Glendale.

"I was just very, very scared," Marquez said. "I was glad that everybody was safe, but I was scared that I might not have a house at the end of tonight."

Glendale Fire has not confirmed a cause of the brush fire, but on the Fourth of July, residents think they have a pretty good idea of what happened.

"Last night there was some kids playing with some fireworks and one of them lit it up right here," said Edwin Gonzales, another resident. "It was one of the ones that go up in the air."

Gonzales recorded video of the fire spreading, and it was strong enough to melt the lettering on the Maryland Avenue street sign.

"It caught everything else on fire," Gonzales said. "All the embers caused fires like right here and everywhere else."

Homeowners are thankful the fire department responded when they did, because their homes wouldn't have lasted much longer.

"It started out small and then a couple seconds later it was already as tall as the trees," Gonzales said.

