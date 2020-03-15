Jury selection canceled in Maricopa County Monday, March 16th

article

Jury selection in Maricopa County is canceled for Monday, March 16, says county officials on Sunday.

"Jury staff is attempting to contact all prospective jurors who have provided a phone number or email address to the court and signs will be placed at courthouse entrances and juror parking lots," the news release says.

This does not apply to jurors who've already been selected. If jurors have questions, they can use the emergency phone number or email address previously provided to them by judicial staff.

"We will provide additional information as the situation develops," the news release says.

It's unknown why the selection was canceled.