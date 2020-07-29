Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg resting comfortably after non-surgical procedure in New York City

Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the 2020 DVF Awards on Feb. 19, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DVF)

NEW YORK (FOX 5 DC) - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is resting comfortably in a New York City hospital after undergoing a non-surgical procedure Wednesday. 

The court says the minimally invasive surgery was conducted to revise a bile duct stent that was originally placed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in August of last year.

RELATED: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but she won't retire

Ginsburg's doctors say stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, which was performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection, according to the court. 

She is expected to be released from the hospital later this week. 