Search continues for Kaitlin Armstrong, suspect in murder of Moriah Wilson

The search continues for Kailtin Armstrong, the Austin-area cyclist accused of shooting and killing of Moriah Wilson.

U.S. Marshals issued a wanted poster last week and asked for anyone with information about her whereabouts or her vehicle to call 1-800-336-0102.

Last week, the Austin Police Department issued an arrest warrant for the 34-year-old. Armstrong allegedly killed Moriah Wilson at an East Austin apartment on May 11.

Moriah Wilson, a rising cyclist star, had flown from Colorado to Texas earlier that week in preparation for the Gravel Locos race in Hico, where she was a favorite to win.

A few weeks earlier, she won the Belgian Waffle Ride in California.

Armstrong has not been seen since May 13, according to police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The arrest warrant from Austin police says Kaitlin Marie Armstrong was dating Colin Strickland, another star cyclist. Wilson had also been romantically involved with Strickland, according to police. Surveillance videos and ballistics appear to connect Armstrong to Wilson's murder.

Police briefly detained Armstrong and then let her go because of an invalid warrant, according to the arrest warrant.

Anyone with information on Armstrong’s whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app. Tips may also be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.