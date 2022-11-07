Kaylee Jones found: Missing teen found safe after nearly 5 months

article

A Carroll County teen who has been missing for nearly five months has been reunited with her family, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Kaylee Jones, born Jillian Paige Temple, was last seen on June 14 in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in New Carrollton, when her parents said she snuck out of her second-story window without her computer or phone. Those devices were confiscated after her parents found out she had been in communication with strangers online.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, FBI, the Secret Service, the U.S. Marshal Service and local law enforcement all joined in the search for the missing 17-year-old, who has special needs and has gone months without her prescribed medication, according to her parents.

Kaylee Jones (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

"This continues to be a very active and fluid investigation and no further details will be released at this time due to the sensitive nature of the case," the sheriff's office wrote on its Facebook page. "However, let us focus and be grateful and thankful that this young lady is SAFE!!"

The case has received national attention, at one point, drawing harassment for her adoptive parents from internet sleuths.

A reward was being offered for her safe return, but authorities have not said if that reward will be claimed by anyone.