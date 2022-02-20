Kendall Jenner's tequila lawsuit, child found hidden under staircase: this week's bizarre top stories

article

From birds mysteriously falling from the sky, a New York missing child being found under stairs and Kendall Jenner's tequila brand being sued, this week's top stories have no shortage of bizarre twists and turns. Check out the top stories from Feb. 13-19 that interested you the most.

1. Video captures flock of birds suddenly falling from the sky in Mexico: The video, which has since been shared widely on social media, shows the cloud of blackbirds suddenly crashing to the ground. Some appear to have survived the fall and are seen flying away, but many others were left lying dead on the city streets.

2. US suspends avocado imports from Mexico: Avocado exports are the latest victim of the drug cartel turf battles and extortion of avocado growers in the western state of Michoacan, the only state in Mexico fully authorized to export to the U.S. market.

FILE - Mexican avocados are seen for sale at a market in Mexico City on Feb. 15, 2022.

3. Mesa woman stole multiple Costco diamond rings and switched them for fakes, police say: Keisha Joice is suspected of stealing at least five diamond rings from stores in Gilbert, Chandler, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and Cave Creek, which had a total value of nearly $8,500.

4. Nearly 1,000 pounds of meth, fentanyl found hidden in Phoenix man's RV at Arizona border, CBP says: U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers searched the 47-year-old man's 2008 Roadmaster RV when he was trying to re-enter the United States at the Lukeville Port of Entry on the morning of Feb. 14.

A Phoenix man was arrested after authorities say nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl were found hidden inside an RV at the Arizona-Mexico border. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

5. Paislee Shultis, NY child missing since 2019, found hidden under staircase: Police say they saw a section of a staircase that appeared odd to them. A detective shined a light into a crack and saw what appeared to be a blanket. They removed several steps and found Paislee.

Paislee Shultis was reported missing in 2019. She was found in a tiny room under stairs in a NY home.

6. WM Phoenix Open guests reportedly experiencing heat-related issues, injuries, seizures, unconsciousness: Heat-related issues, seizures, golf cart injuries, falls, people becoming unconscious, cactus injuries and high-heel wearing-related injuries were reported, and the department said it continued to get more as night falls over the open.

WM Phoenix Open guests. Photo courtesy of the Scottsdale Fire Department

7. Great Scott! DeLorean stopped by DPS troopers in western Arizona: DPS says troopers pulled over a person driving a DeLorean for expired tags along Interstate 10 in Ehrenberg, Arizona recently. "Keeping registration up to date can be tricky when you're #TimeTraveling, but did you know you can renew vehicle registration online," DPS tweeted.

8. Louisiana teacher Cynthia Perkins sentenced after lacing students' cupcakes with ex-husband's sperm: A disgraced teacher will spend decades behind bars after pleading guilty to "horrific crimes" against children and admitted to serving her students cupcakes that contained sperm from her ex-husband, who is awaiting his own trial on child sex crime charges.

Cynthia Perkins, 36, pleaded guilty to sex crimes.

9. 'Turf wars': Paradise Valley neighborhood HOA takes resident to court over artificial grass: It's been dubbed "turf wars" as a homeowner in Paradise Valley takes on her homeowner's association (HOA) over artificial turf she had installed. The battle has led to the state capitol and a new bill on HOAs and artificial turf – and the bill could pass according to its author, Rep. Jon Kavanagh.

10. Austin-based tequila brand files lawsuit against Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila: Austin-based tequila brand Tequila 512 is filing a lawsuit against Kendall Jenner's tequila company "for brazenly ripping 512 off and even getting Kendall's famous sister involved," according to a report from TMZ.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Kendall Jenner at the 818 Tequila booth during Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits TRADE DAY at the Grand Tasting hosted by Wine Spectator during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Expand

