A Paradise Valley neighborhood HOA takes resident to court over artificial grass

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
7
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Northwest Pinal County, Dripping Springs
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

A Paradise Valley neighborhood HOA takes resident to court over artificial grass

By
Published 
Arizona Politics
FOX 10 Phoenix

A Paradise Valley neighborhood HOA takes resident to court over artificial grass

PHOENIX - It's been dubbed turf wars as a homeowner in Paradise Valley takes on her homeowner's association (HOA) over artificial turf she had installed.

The battle has led to the state capitol and a new bill on HOAs and artificial turf – and the bill could pass this week according to its author, Rep. Jon Kavanagh.

If the bill eventually becomes law, it would stop HOAs from banning artificial grass.

"Now they're going after her in court, and they’re fining her, so she came to me and said, ‘Could you change the law to prohibit HOAs from allowing good quality artificial grass in areas where they allow natural grass?’ and that's what I'm doing," Kavanagh said. He expects his house bill 2131 to pass without much objection, even from HOAs.

"Today, we don't see a lot of HOAs or other entities pushing back on the installation of it," says Matthew Boggs with Arizona Artificial Lawns. While artificial grass quality has improved significantly, Boggs says it’s the environmental impact that will drive its popularity even higher, especially in Arizona.

"Between 70 and 80% of a home's water use can be used for watering grass, assuming someone has a natural lawn," Boggs explained.

Kavanagh says this is just another way to support water conservation efforts.

"When we go down to the next drought emergency level at Lake Mead … it's really up to everyone to conserve water and this is one easy way," Kavanagh said.

Boggs says his premium artificial turf is about 6 to 8 dollars a square foot.

Click here for more on the bill https://www.azleg.gov/legtext/55leg/2R/bills/hb2131p.pdf

Related Stories:

Truck crashes into Goodyear family's backyard pool

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:


 