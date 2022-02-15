Truck crashes into Goodyear family's backyard pool

A Goodyear family is picking up the pieces after a pickup truck came crashing through a wall and into their swimming pool.

Family members say the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the home near Van Buren and Estrella Parkway just as they were about to go to bed.

The homeowner said she heard a crashing sound before the truck crashed into her backyard, but she never thought whatever was happening would end up affecting her as it has.

She said crews spent all night removing the truck from the pool, and she hopes to get her home back to normal as quickly as possible.

"It's completely wrecked, she said. "The pool has to get redone, and it's just a huge mess, and we just bought the home in June, so it's devastating. So heartbreaking."

FOX 10 has reached out to police for more information. It's unknown what caused the crash or if the driver will be charged.

