Great Scott! DeLorean stopped by DPS troopers in western Arizona

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers didn't go "Back to the Future" when they recently performed an unusual traffic stop in western Arizona.

DPS says troopers pulled over a DeLorean for expired tags along Interstate 10 in Ehrenberg, Arizona last week.

"Keeping registration up to date can be tricky when you're #TimeTraveling, but did you know you can renew vehicle registration online," DPS tweeted on Feb. 17.

