Great Scott! DeLorean stopped by DPS troopers in western Arizona
EHRENBERG, Ariz. - Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers didn't go "Back to the Future" when they recently performed an unusual traffic stop in western Arizona.
DPS says troopers pulled over a DeLorean for expired tags along Interstate 10 in Ehrenberg, Arizona last week.
"Keeping registration up to date can be tricky when you're #TimeTraveling, but did you know you can renew vehicle registration online," DPS tweeted on Feb. 17.
To renew your vehicle registration online, visit https://azmvdnow.gov/home.
MORE: DeLorean to make grand return as electric sports car
