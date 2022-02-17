Golden Margarita: Popular downtown Phoenix Mexican restaurant loses liquor license

A popular Mexican restaurant located in the heart of Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix has lost its liquor license.

The Phoenix City Council unanimously voted on Feb. 16 to not grant the Golden Margarita, located at Third Street and Roosevelt, a liquor permit in response to issues with violence, noise complaints, and the business not paying its employees on time.

At the meeting, Phoenix Police explained why they believe the business should not be allowed to sell alcohol, saying that many people who live and work in the area don't feel safe after a number of shootings and fights around the restaurant.

The owners of the Golden Margarita were not at Wednesday's city council meeting and have not responded to FOX 10's request for comment.

