8-year-old girl dies after being shot in Glendale: police

An 8-year-old girl died at the hospital after she was shot in Glendale, police said on Feb. 17.

Police say officers were alerted to a shooting just after midnight near 65th Avenue and Bethany Home Road by ShotSpotter, which is a gunshot detection system that the department uses. Once at the scene, officers found a shell casing.

Someone claiming to be involved in the shooting told police they were at the hospital after being shot at. Officers went to the hospital and learned a woman and her two children were picking up her boyfriend just after midnight at an apartment complex near 65th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when he got into an altercation with people inside another vehicle.

Someone inside that other vehicle opened fire, hitting the girl.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity was not released.

The suspects are not in custody.

"All I know right now is that it's some type of sedan, I don't know if there are one suspect or multiple suspects in the vehicle, but it was an altercation, a verbal altercation between those two" Sgt. Randy Stewart said. "I'm not sure if it happened before the mother came to pick him up or after, but at some point, there was an altercation as she was coming here to pick him up, and as they left, they shot at the vehicle and continued following it down the street.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

