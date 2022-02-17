600 pounds of cocaine found hidden inside cucumber load during Arizona smuggling attempt
article
PHOENIX - Authorities say 600 pounds of cocaine hidden inside a load of cucumbers was seized during a smuggling attempt at the Arizona border.
"In a joint effort, HSI, DEA, and CBP prevent over 600 lbs of cocaine commingled in a cucumber shipment from entering the US during a smuggling attempt," Home Security Investigations Arizona tweeted on Feb. 16.
No other details were released.
This story was reported from Phoenix.
