600 pounds of cocaine found hidden inside cucumber load during Arizona smuggling attempt

article

Authorities say 600 pounds of cocaine hidden inside a load of cucumbers was seized during a smuggling attempt at the Arizona border.

"In a joint effort, HSI, DEA, and CBP prevent over 600 lbs of cocaine commingled in a cucumber shipment from entering the US during a smuggling attempt," Home Security Investigations Arizona tweeted on Feb. 16.

No other details were released.

This story was reported from Phoenix.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 10 PHOENIX EMAIL ALERTS