Suspect killed by Mesa police after reported shooting at McDonald's

A suspect was shot and killed by Mesa police officers early Thursday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened near Alma School and Main Street on Feb. 17, and the intersection has been closed in all four directions.

Police told FOX 10 that an officer was monitoring surveillance cameras in that area when he noticed a man walking around with a gun on the sidewalk.

When police came by to investigate, the man reportedly had fired shots at a McDonald's across the street. Information was not released about what exactly led up to the deadly police shooting.

The suspect, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say no officers were injured in the incident.

Drivers are beng advised to use Extension and Dobson or Southern and Broadway as alternate routes until further notice. Light rail service is being rerouted at Sycamore and Main Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

