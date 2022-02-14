Suspect arrested after man was shot, killed in east Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix police have arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed near 36th Street and McDowell Road on Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the area at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 13 for a shooting when they found 24-year-old Dewey Leflore with a gunshot wound.
Leflore died from his injuries at the hospital.
On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 29-year-old Dujuan Woods. He was booked into jail.
Dujuan Woods
