Kenyan Drake, other Arizona Cardinals players visit kids at Phoenix Children's Hospital to spread holiday joy

Players with the Arizona Cardinals were spreading some Christmas cheer Tuesday morning.

As a part of their "Paw Express" event, the players surprised kids at the Phoenix Children Hospital with gifts

At first, the kids were noticeably kind of shy, but as they got to hang out with the players and even the team's therapy dog, their faces lit up, and they enjoyed the fun times.

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake was making his way through the hospital to bring some Christmas cheer.

"I got a dog for you, and a real one too," said Drake.

Alongside Drake was the team's therapy dog, Hank. All of the kids' faces lit up when they saw the dog, and a Cardinal football player coming to hang out with them in between treatments.

"Coming here today and being a part of this great cause. seeing smiles on the kids' faces when their names are being read." said Drake.

Advertisement

Drake made the visit after a standout game on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, scoring four touchdowns. When asked what is a better feeling than that, Drake says it's the feeling of being at the hospital.

"It means the world because we are of good mind, body and spirit, so when we can share this type of energy with people who need it the most, that is what is important to me," said Drake.

Some of the children had been following his career, and young Gerardo asked Drake about his recent move from Miami.

"What was it like going from [the] Dolphins to [the] Cardinals?" asked Gerardo

"It was hard but, everyone welcomed me," Drake replied.

Gerardo also had some last words for Drake on how many touchdowns he needed to score for the team In the next game against the Seattle Seahawks.

"Against Seattle [Seahawks], at least two cause Seattle, they have a good defense, so I need him to step up and get a win for Cardinals," Gerardo said.

Other Cardinals players were also present. as well as the Cardinals cheerleader and Big Red.