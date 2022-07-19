Expand / Collapse search
KFC rolls out new menu item but not every restaurant will have it

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 4:19PM
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
Kentucky-Fried-Chicken-Nuggets.png article

Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets (Credit: Yum Brands)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kentucky Fried Chicken is shaking up its menu with the addition of chicken nuggets. 

However, it’s only available at select restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina, starting July 18 and it’s also only for a limited time. 

The restaurant said the nuggets are made with 100% white meat, hand-breaded and contain KFC’s unique Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices. 

Customers can order the nuggets in pieces of eight, 12, or 36. 

"While nuggets often come in small packages, that doesn’t mean they should have small flavor. We wanted to introduce Nuggets with the flavor and ingredients that live up to our legacy as the original fried chicken experts," Nick Chavez, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC U.S., said in a news release. "Our Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets offer a new way to enjoy our distinctive 11 Herbs & Spices and will have you saying, now THAT’S Finger Lickin’ Good."

The nuggets will also come with various dipping sauces such as KFC Sauce, Honey BBQ, Classic Ranch or Honey Mustard.

If you live in the Charlotte area, the nuggets are available in Concord, Mint Hill, Shelby, and Salisbury.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 