Kid Rock spotted drinking Bud Light months after shooting up cans of it to protest Dylan Mulvaney partnership

By Gabriel Hays
Published 
Updated 6:44PM
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX Business

Alcohol guidance from the CDC

Alcohol can have very dangerous long-term effects on a person's health if abused.

Kid Rock was allegedly spotted at a concert drinking a Bud Light this week, only months after the conservative rocker helped spearhead a boycott of the brand with a viral video of him gunning down cases of the beer. 

The images, which appeared to have been taken without his knowledge, generated mockery across social media, with users accusing him of being a hypocrite for trashing the brand and then consuming it just a short while later.

TMZ published video of Kid Rock while he was at the Skydeck venue in Nashville, Tenn., for a Colt Ford performance on Thursday. The zoomed-in images showed him talking with friends while also holding a blue beer can with large white letters on it that appeared to be Bud Light.

Rock’s choice of beverage seemed to reflect a softer attitude towards the brand. In April, he recorded a viral video of himself shooting multiple cases of Bud Light with what appeared to be an MP-5 submachine gun.

The display of marksmanship announced Rock’s own boycott of the popular beer brand after it had partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. In that video, Rock declared, "f--- Bud Light."

Rock’s public condemnation against Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch came at the start of a major backlash against the beer brand, which has struggled with declining Bud Light sales in the months since.

The sight of the musician and famous conservative drinking the beer provoked a deluge of comments from social media users, many of whom mocked the rocker for appearing to go back on his boycott.

Democratic strategist Sawyer Hackett found the apparent about-face amusing, posting to X, "LOL. Last night Kid Rock was pictured drinking a Bud Light at a concert after he led an effort to cancel the company. It wasn’t long ago he shot up a case of Bud Light with an AR-15."

https://twitter.com/mehdirhasan/status/1692616962029899942

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan called Rock out, posting, "First, he doesn’t just vow to boycott Bud Light, he shoots a case of it on camera with an AR-15. Then, not only does he go back to immediately drinking Bud Light again but he does it in public and gets caught. Can’t make this stuff up."

NBC reporter Ben Collins declared, "Kid Rock has gone woke."

https://twitter.com/Timcast/status/1692631195719524625

Conservative podcast host Tim Pool posted, "TREASON."

Former West Virginia state senator Richard Ojeda II wrote, "Apparently Kid Rock doesn’t have any issues with Bud Light when he doesn’t think the cameras are on him."

https://twitter.com/Esqueer_/status/1692598878619455577

Journalist Alejandra Caraballo trashed Rock, saying, "His restaurant in Nashville never stopped selling Bud Light. This is all performative theater for these people to signal their cruelty to trans people."

A representative for Kid Rock did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

