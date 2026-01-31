The Killers, Tyler Hubbard kick off WM Phoenix Open week at iconic 16th hole

The Brief The 2026 WM Phoenix Open kicked off Saturday night with the "Concert in the Coliseum," featuring headliner The Killers and a synchronized drone show at the iconic 16th hole. Public safety and conduct remain a high priority for Scottsdale officials, who are implementing strict codes of conduct to manage the massive crowds expected throughout the event.



The WM Phoenix Open is officially underway. While golfers from around the globe will head to TPC Scottsdale in the days ahead, Saturday night was all about the kickoff celebration: the Concert in the Coliseum.

Local perspective:

Known as "The People’s Open," the tournament’s opening night featured an electric atmosphere at the iconic 16th hole. The evening was headlined by rock band The Killers and featured country artist Tyler Hubbard, along with a synchronized drone show.

"It’s just a fun atmosphere; there’s nothing like it," said attendee Madison Hess. "You can’t watch golf or entertainment like this anywhere. It’s a fun date night to listen to some live music outside. Beautiful weather—nothing better."

The 2026 event is expected to be a historic one. Scottsdale Police Officer Aaron Bolin noted that the department has been planning for over a year to manage the phenomenal crowds and great weather expected throughout the week.

What they're saying:

While the fans are ready to party, the players are bracing for the unique environment of the tournament.

"We all know it’s going to be crazy," said professional golfer Kevin Roy during a practice round. "You’re going to get booed if you hit a bad shot. I’m never one that shies away from some fun. As long as players aren’t getting hit in the head with beer cans, I think everything’s fine."

Why you should care:

Beyond the entertainment, the tournament remains a major driver for local philanthropy.

"The thunderbirds have a chance to raise over 18.1 million last year and over 262 million total to give to local charities," said Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio. "It’s really important for our community to have this event."

As hundreds of thousands of fans descend on the course, Scottsdale police are reminding everyone to follow the code of conduct and act responsibly.

"We want everyone to have a good time," Bolin said. "The energy here is incredible. It's fun for all, but it's definitely not a free-for-all."