Kingman elementary school teacher arrested, accused of sexually exploiting minors

The Brief Mohave County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 28-year-olf Allen Ray Long Long is accused of sexual exploitation of a minor. Kingman Unified School District officials say Long began to teach in the district in 2020, and was fired following his arrest.



Officials with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a 28-year-old school employee in connection with a sexual misconduct investigation involving minors.

Per a social media post made by sheriff's officials on Nov. 19, the suspect was identified as 28-year-old Allen Ray Long. Investigators say the allegations against Long are related to "an ongoing investigation that began in September 2024 when a device belonging to Long was seized."

"The investigation continued and once images of child sexual abuse material were located, Long was immediately taken into custody," read a portion of the post.

Suspect taught at two Kingman area schools in recent years

In a brief Facebook post, officials with the Kingman Unified School District say Long was employed at Cerbat Elementary School. In a phone interview, school superintendent Dr. Gretchen Dorner said Long, who was hired in 2020, worked as a 4th grade teacher at Cerbat. Dr. Dorner said Long began working at Cerbat this year, and that the district only became aware of the accusations against Long when he was arrested.

Dr. Dorner said when Long was hired, he passed a universal background check. She also said that Long was immediately terminated following his arrest.

Meanwhile, a separate statement from Mount Tipton Elementary School states that Long previously taught at that school. Mount Tipton and Cerbat Elementary are in the same school district. The statement on Mount Tipton Elementary's Facebook page states that Long worked at Mount Tipton for four years. A further search of Kingman Unified's Facebook page turned up a post from 2023 that highlighted the publishing of a children's book that Long penned.

We have also obtained a letter that was sent to parents about Long's firing. The letter states that Long is no longer employed with the district as a result of "serious allegations of criminal wrongdoing," without stating the nature of the allegations.

"It is our understanding that there is an ongoing investigation into the allegations for which Mr. Long has been charged. The District has not been provided with any information to suggest that the allegations of wrongdoing occurred during his time with [Kingman Unified School District]," a portion of the letter reads.