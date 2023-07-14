Expand / Collapse search
Krispy Kreme selling a dozen donuts for 86 cents to celebrate 86th birthday

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 7:34AM
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
Krispy-Kreme-donuts.jpg article

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are displayed at a Krispy Kreme Doughnut store on May 12, 2022 in Daly City, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Krispy Kreme has a sweet offer for customers to mark a special occasion for its franchise. 

The popular doughnut chain turns 86 and is celebrating its birthday with an offer of a dozen donuts for 86 cents with the purchase of regular-priced dozen donuts. 

This deal is available in-store or online Friday when you use the promo code 86YEARS. The offer is valid at participating stores.

RELATED: Krispy Kreme unveils festive doughnuts ahead of 4th of July

Online orders are limited to one box, but in-store, you can get up to four boxes of the 86 cent dozens. 

"Don’t miss celebrating with us on July 14 and bring your party hat!" Krispy Kreme wrote on its website

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company is continuing its trend of cool deals during the summer.

Last month, Krispy Kreme released their "Stars and Stripes Dozen," holiday-themed donuts in honor of the Fourth of July.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.


 