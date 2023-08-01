Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
3
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 1:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Krispy Kreme giving away free donuts for losing lottery tickets

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 10:08AM
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
Krispy-Kreme-donuts-on-display.jpg article

Krispy Kreme donuts on display. (Photo courtesy of Krispy Kreme)

With the anticipation growing for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, Krispy Kreme wants to offer a consolation prize even if lotto players don’t win.

Customers who show a lottery ticket for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing or a losing ticket from any lottery game in a Krispy Kreme store nationwide on Aug. 1-2 will get a free glazed donut. 

RELATED: $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in Tuesday night's drawing

The offer is good at Krispy Kreme locations while supplies last. 

The Mega Millions prize soared to over $1 billion after no one won the last drawing on July 28. But no one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18.

Tuesday night's drawing is tied for the seventh-largest in U.S. history. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 