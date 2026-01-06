Kyrene de la Sierra: Students return to campus months after air quality concerns shut down school

The Brief For the first time in months, students at Ahwatukee's Kyrene de la Sierra Elementary School will return to campus on Jan. 6. The students were relocated to other schools last summer due to air-quality concerns at the school while the building's roof was being replaced.



Months after air-quality concerns shut down a Phoenix elementary school campus, students on Tuesday will return to the campus for the first time.

Timeline:

Last August, the Kyrene School District announced that students at Kyrene de la Sierra would move to remote learning because of air quality concerns. A subsequent report found high levels of Total Volatile Organic Compound (TVOC). The school was undergoing a roof replacement project at the time.

The district later sent all Sierra students to Kyrene Altadeña Middle School and Kyrene de los Cerritos Elementary School. Both schools share the same campus in the Foothills area of Ahwatukee.

On Dec. 4, we reported that a formal air quality test was scheduled for the next day. On Dec. 18, district officials posted the test results. The test was conducted by a company named Dominion Environmental Consultants, and Dominion officials wrote that "all levels of detected chemicals were [significantly] reduced or eliminated from the initial inspection on August 4, 2025."

"No roofing products related chemicals were found from the December 5, 2025 laboratory report," read a portion of the report.

Dominion's report also noted that while the level of TVOC was elevated for air samples collected in two hallways within the building, data indicated that cleaning product chemicals are the major contributors to TVOC.

In their Dec. 4 update, district officials said crews conducted a deep cleaning inside the school building.

"The indoor air quality conditions have largely improved since August 2025. The air quality within Sierra is acceptable for students and staff occupancy," read a portion of Dominion's report on the air quality.

What they're saying:

The school district on Jan. 5 posted an update to its website on the roof repair and air quality status at Kyrene de la Sierra.

"Kyrene ordered additional air quality testing over winter break, to provide families with maximum confidence before students return to campus," Superintendent Laura Toenjes said. "Out of an abundance of caution, Kyrene hired two independent environmental experts to conduct testing. The first report is now available, and the second report is anticipated later this week."

The latest report from Dominion Environmental Services can be viewed by clicking here.

