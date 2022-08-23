Kyrene School District failed to protect student from anti-Semitic harassment, federal officials say

Federal officials say the Kyrene School District in Tempe failed to protect a student who was subjected to months of anti-Semitic harassment.

The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights said the district violated Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act "by failing to respond appropriately to notice of on-going anti-Semitic harassment of a student by other students."

Officials said the student was subjected to five months of harassment, both in school and on social media, by other students. The alleged harassment included the use of anti-Semitic slurs and jokes about the student's Jewish heritage.

"The district did not take any school wide measures to address the anti-Semitic harassment until several months after confirming its existence, which allowed a potential hostile environment to persist in the school," officials said in a news release on Aug. 23. "The harassment the student experienced and the district’s failure to provide the student with a safe school environment caused her to suffer significant and enduring academic and emotional harm."

A resolution agreement between the school district and federal officials includes the following:

Addressing the student’s academic and counseling needs resulting from the harassment.

Reviewing and revising its policies and procedures to address Title VI’s prohibition of harassment based on race, color, or national origin, including shared ancestry, including by clarifying in its policies and procedures that the prohibition against harassment includes harassment based on Jewish ancestry.

Providing training to district staff regarding the district’s obligation to respond to complaints of harassment based on race, color, or national origin.

Providing age-appropriate information programs for students to address harassment based on race, color, or national origin.

Conducting a climate survey to assess the prevalence of harassment in the student’s former school and provide suggestions for effective ways to address harassment.

