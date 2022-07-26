Expand / Collapse search
Police Chase: Driver spotted going off-road multiple times in custody

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 7:45PM
Police Chases
A driver at the center of a police chase is arrested but not before going off-road multiple times across Southern California.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A lengthy police chase involving a possible DUI driver ended in an arrest Tuesday evening.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was initially in pursuit of the suspect in the Lynwood area. LASD then canceled the chase after following the suspect driving a black Chevrolet sedan to parts of Compton and other South Los Angeles neighborhoods.

After LASD gave up on the chase, the suspect was spotted driving across the LA-Orange county line. And at one point during the suspect's chase-turned-evening commute, the suspect went off-road on the 405 Freeway.

The chase eventually resumed around 7:10 p.m., with the California Highway Patrol in pursuit of the Chevrolet.

The chase eventually ended near the Laguna Niguel area after a CHP officer did a PIT maneuver on the suspect.

After getting pitted by the officer, the suspect hopped out of the vehicle, took off his shirt and ultimately surrendered to CHP officers.

Driver goes off-road on 405 Freeway

SkyFOX was over a driver's bizarre evening commute on the 405 Freeway Tuesday evening.

Officials did not say if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.