Police Chase: Suspect ditches car after leading LAPD on high-speed chase

A suspect was spotted ditching their car after leading police on a high-speed chase across the South Los Angeles area.

Prior to ditching the car, the suspect led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase across South Los Angeles and South Gate areas before stopping the vehicle Friday night.

One suspect was taken into custody while the second suspect remains on the run after running off the scene near the intersection of Templeton Street and Zoe Avenue in South Gate.

One of the suspects was initially wanted for DUI and reckless driving.