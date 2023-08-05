Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country

Lake Havasu man convicted of attempted murder for shooting DPS trooper: Bodycam video released

By
Published 
Police Shootings
FOX 10 Phoenix

KINGMAN, Ariz. - A Lake Havasu man has been found guilty for shooting a trooper during a pursuit in Kingman last year.

The scene unfolded in April 2022 when law enforcement attempted to pull over Juan Rodriguez for running a stop sign in his BMW.

"During the pursuit, Rodriguez attempted to ram the detective’s vehicle," read a statement from the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. "Rodriguez later lost control, and the detective collided with the front of his vehicle. The detective drew his duty pistol and initiated a high-risk traffic stop."

Body camera footage showed what happened during the confrontation. The trooper could be seen pointing a gun at the suspect's vehicle, demanding he come out with his hands up.

Viewer discretion is advised.

Man convicted for shooting AZ trooper

New video released by the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety showed a pursuit and shootout in Kingman last year that left a trooper and the suspect injured. Viewer discretion is advised.

"Put your [expletive] hands up! Put your hands up now!" the trooper is heard saying.

Authorities say Rodriguez reached under the dashboard and started shooting at the detective with a full-automatic weapon. 

"Rodriguez got behind the detective as he fled and began shooting at the rear of the police vehicle. The detective returned fire through his back window," officials said. "During the exchange, the detective was struck in the back by a round fired from the pursuing BMW."

The trooper could be seen on video opening fire multiple times while yelling in pain.

"I'm hit," he said.

The trooper was able to get away and survived. Rodriguez was also hurt in the shootout.

A DPS helicopter followed the suspect to a desert area where his car broke down. Rodriguez was seen placing a bag into a wash before walking towards Mohave County Community College, and he eventually collapsed before he reached the campus.

Juan Rodriguez

Juan Rodriguez

Rodriguez was treated at a hospital and was booked into jail upon his release.

The bag he discarded reportedly contained more than $30,000 in cash, 11 grams of fentanyl and 10 grams of methamphetamine. Detectives also recovered five firearms, multiple drug ledgers and more cash during the investigation.

Rodriguez was found guilty by a jury on July 19, 2023 on eleven charges, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of drugs for sale, unlawful flight, money laundering, drive-by shooting, discharging a firearm at a non-residential structure and weapons misconduct.

The trooper that was shot has since made a full recovery and returned to duty.