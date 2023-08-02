Expand / Collapse search
Lake Pleasant deaths, jail drug seizures: Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone holds press conference

By
Published 
Updated 4:03PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is holding a press conference on Wednesday afternoon on several different topics, including recent Lake Pleasant deaths, the status of jail body scanners and K-9 officers.

The 3 p.m. press conference is being held at the sheriff's office headquarters.

MCSO spokesperson Norma Gutierrez says more topics include:

  • Drug seizures in jails
  • Status of motor squads
  • Melendres compliance
  • Fugitive Apprehension Task Enforcement (FATE) Unit arrests

In January of this year, Penzone revealed that a detention officer tried to bring meth and fentanyl into the Lower Buckeye Jail.

Andres Salazar is the officer accused of several felony counts related to these accusations, Penzone said during the press conference on Jan. 11.

At that point, Penzone said he was at a stage where he was calling for the purchase of scanning machines for all jails to check for any incoming contraband in Maricopa County. Those machines could cost $165,985 each.

Watch the full press conference

This story will be updated after the press conference ends.