Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone to hold press conference on 'sensitive topic'

Watch live:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon on a "sensitive topic."

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone will be addressing the media around 3:30 p.m.

"Due to the sensitivity of the topic, we won’t be releasing any details until the press conference," the sheriff's office said.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.