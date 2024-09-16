Lake Pleasant drowning over the weekend marks Maricopa County's 13th lake, river death of the year

The Brief The body of Byron Garcia-Perez, 25, was recovered at Lake Pleasant after he drowned on Sept. 15. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says this marks the 13th death at a county river or lake this year. The Peoria Fire-Medical Department is offering tips on how to stay safe in and on the water.



A swimmer's body was recovered from Lake Pleasant hours after he drowned on Sunday, marking the 13th drowning in a Maricopa County lake or river this year.

Many Arizonans want to enjoy the lake when it's hot out, but there are a few reminders you need to know before getting in the water.

First and foremost, you always want to have a life jacket with you.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says since 2000, there have been over 300 drownings in lakes and rivers in the county. They're referring to the Salt River, Lake Pleasant, as well as Bartlett, Apache, Canyon and Saguaro lakes.

Out of those 300 drownings, only one person was wearing a life jacket.

The most recent drowning was on Sept. 15 at Lake Pleasant.

Twenty-five-year-old Byron Garcia-Perez was swimming about 100 feet from the shoreline near the Ten Lane Boat Ramp. Witnesses saw him struggling, and then going underwater.

His body was found just before midnight in about 9 feet of water. The sheriff's office did not say if he had a life jacket with him.

"They have to remember they're out in the sun, so make sure they have plenty of water, a charged cell phone, regardless of if they're on a boat or on the shore. PFDs are huge personal flotation devices, life jackets a lot of people call them. They need to know where they're at and have a good idea where they're at, so if they do have an emergency, that way they can give us as good information as they can give, so we can find them as fast as possible," said Peoria Fire-Medical Capt. Aaron Greathouse.

When you come to the lake, you bring a lot of items, which is why there is a marina store on both sides of the lake that sell life jackets.