The Brief A man went underwater at Lake Pleasant on Sept. 15 and never came back up. The sheriff's office says recovery efforts are being made.



A man went underwater at Lake Pleasant on Sunday evening and hasn't resurfaced, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

The unidentified man went missing on Sept. 15 near the Lake Pleasant 10 Lane Boat Ramp around 5 p.m.

The man was seen swimming about 20–25 feet from the shore when he went underwater.

The sheriff's office says recovery efforts are being made.

No further information is available.