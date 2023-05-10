13-year-old with criminal history arrested after shooting Lakeland officer in the foot, officials say

A Lakeland police officer is recovering in the hospital after he was shot by a 13-year-old suspect, who was also shot several times by another officer, authorities said.

Officials with the Lakeland Police Department and Polk County Sheriff's Office swarmed Lincoln Avenue Wednesday afternoon, but investigators said it all started with a drive-by shooting at Simpson Park.

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd and Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said Officer Jamie Smith heard a shot fired at the park while he was investigating a separate call in the area at around 5:15 p.m. He was able to find and pursue the suspect's vehicle, a Dodge Avenger, and tried to stop it.

The vehicle didn't stop after the officers' attempts, but Chief Taylor said the chase eventually ended on 10th Street, near an apartment complex.

The officer saw one of the three people inside the vehicle – the 13-year-old suspect – was carrying a handgun, and began pursuing him on foot, officials said. Smith commanded the suspect to drop the gun, but he didn't.

According to police, that's when the teen rounded the corner of the Carrington Place Apartment building and crouched down – waiting for the officer. Once Smith was near, the suspect fired at least one shot, striking him in the foot.

Despite being shot in the foot, Smith continued to pursue the suspect and eventually lost sight of him, according to Chief Taylor. More officers arrived at the complex, passing by bushes that are close to the building where the suspect was hiding.

That's when the 13-year-old jumped out of the bushes and began fleeing and engaging in another "gun battle" with officers, the Lakeland police chief said. That's when the suspect was shot several times by officers.

The officers began rendering aid once he was down, and the 13-year-old suspect was transported to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Smith was found by other officers and was taken in the back of patrol car to Lakeland Regional Medical for treatment.

"It was a remarkable response by the Lakeland police officers," Sheriff Judd said. "[Officer Smith] immediately went there to save lives."

Sheriff Judd said this isn't the first time the 13-year-old has been in trouble with law enforcement. Not only does the teen have a criminal history, but the sheriff said he was arrested back in January for carrying a stolen gun during a burglary.

He was charged with multiple felonies and given probation for that incident.

"We don’t want him on the streets," the Polk sheriff said. "It’s just a matter of time until he hits someone, and just by the grace of God, he didn’t hit anyone with the drive-by this afternoon. But this is serious business. He entered into adult criminal activity, and we’re going to treat him like an adult, doing violent, felonious criminal activity."

Investigators are now combing footage from the apartment complex and said the investigation remains active. They did say at least one of the other two suspects inside the car was taken into custody.

"There’s room in the jail for all of you who want to shoot," Sheriff Judd said.

The sheriff did say that they will take the lead on the investigation for the officer-involved shooting. Multiple Polk County law enforcement agencies will assist in the investigation as part of the State Attorney's Incident Task Force.

Officer Smith has been with the Lakeland Police Department for less than two years, according to Chief Taylor.