Police chase suspect in custody after flatbed truck cornered them mid-pursuit

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Police chase suspect in custody after being cornered by truck driver mid-pursuit

A police chase suspect is in custody after a flatbed truck driver cornered them in the middle of a pursuit.

LOS ANGELES - A police chase suspect is in custody after a flatbed truck driver cornered them in the middle of the pursuit Wednesday evening.

SkyFOX was over Commerce when the chase suspect was leading the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit.

At one point during the chase in East Los Angeles, the flatbed truck driver swerved to their left, cornering the suspect. The suspect was immediately placed in custody.

The suspect was initially wanted for assault with a deadly weapon against an officer. Officials did not provide details on the officer's conditions or if they were hurt at all.

FOX 11 does not encourage good Samaritans or bystanders to stop police chase suspects on their own. As with all pursuits, there is a chance the suspect could be armed and dangerous.

Officials have not released the suspect's identity.