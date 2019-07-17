LAPD officer charged with raping two women while off-duty

A 10-year veteran Los Angeles police officer was charged on Tuesday with raping two women in 2015 and 2018 while he was off-duty.

William Rodriguez, 33, is charged with two counts of forcible rape, along with an allegation of multiple victims, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

He was arrested following an investigation that stemmed from a reported sexual assault involving an acquaintance in November 2018.

Rodriguez's DNA was entered into the state's DNA database during an investigation by the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division's Sexual Assault Section into the alleged attack, resulting in a "cold hit" notification involving an unsolved sexual assault from 2015, according to the District Attorney's Office.

That assault involved a second female victim who was allegedly raped under similar circumstances, prosecutors said.

Additional details about the alleged sexual assaults were not immediately known.

Rodriguez is currently in custody and has been relieved of his police powers.

"When one of our own breaks the trust of the people we are sworn to protect and to serve, it tarnishes the badge we all wear proudly on our chests," Los Angeles Police Department Chief of Police Michel Moore stated. "This arrest also reflects our commitment to pursue every lead no matter where the investigation takes us."

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is urged to contact Robbery-Homicide Division Sexual Assault Section, Detective Sharlene Johnson, Serial No. 31825 at 213-486-6910. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

CNS contributed to this report.