1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, suspect in custody

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:42AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4
102222-Methodist-Shooting-Sky-4-KDFWEME003_mpg_00.08.40.48.jpg article

DALLAS - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning.

Dallas police say the shooting happened inside the hospital on 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue before noon on Saturday.

One suspect is currently in custody, according to police.

An event to give dozens of breast cancer survivors a look at the new Linda and Mitch Hart Breast Cancer Center has been canceled.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.