Racine police shooting; 1 dead after fleeing traffic stop, firing at officers

One person is dead after being shot by police in Racine Monday morning, May 22. It happened near 6th and Howland.

According to Wisconsin Department of Justice, on Sunday evening, May 21 Mount Pleasant officers received a call for shots fired. A couple of hours later Racine police initiated a traffic stop in the City of Racine. The driver exited the vehicle, fled on foot and hid in tall grass near Clayton Avenue and Howland Avenue in Racine.

At approximately 12:29 a.m. officers gave commands for the subject to come out, but the subject refused to follow officer orders. As officers approached the subject, the subject began firing towards officers who then exchanged gunfire and struck the subject. The subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

Large Racine police presence; 6th and Howland

No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident.

The involved officers from the Racine Police Department and Mount Pleasant Police Department have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

Racine police shooting near 6th and Howland

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.