Late-night shooting sends 2 people to the hospital: PD

By
Published  March 6, 2025 7:30am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

2 hurt in Glendale shooting: PD

According to police, the shooting happened near 59th Avenue and Olive, and two people were taken to the hospital.

The Brief

    • Two juvenile males were taken to the hospital following a shooting, according to Glendale Police.
    • The incident happened late on March 5, in the area of 59th Avenue and Olive.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway following a shooting late on March 5 that sent two juvenile males to the hospital.

What we know:

Per a Glendale Police statement, officers were sent to the area of 59th Avenue and Olive at around 10:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

"Upon arrival, officers observed subjects fleeing from the area as well as two juvenile males with serious injuries on the ground," read a portion of the statement.

The two juveniles were taken to the hospital, per the statement.

What's next:

An investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

