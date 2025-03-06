Late-night shooting sends 2 people to the hospital: PD
GLENDALE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway following a shooting late on March 5 that sent two juvenile males to the hospital.
What we know:
Per a Glendale Police statement, officers were sent to the area of 59th Avenue and Olive at around 10:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
"Upon arrival, officers observed subjects fleeing from the area as well as two juvenile males with serious injuries on the ground," read a portion of the statement.
The two juveniles were taken to the hospital, per the statement.
What's next:
An investigation remains ongoing, according to police.