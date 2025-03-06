Late-night shooting sends 2 people to the hospital: PD

The Brief Two juvenile males were taken to the hospital following a shooting, according to Glendale Police. The incident happened late on March 5, in the area of 59th Avenue and Olive.



An investigation is underway following a shooting late on March 5 that sent two juvenile males to the hospital.

What we know:

Per a Glendale Police statement, officers were sent to the area of 59th Avenue and Olive at around 10:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

"Upon arrival, officers observed subjects fleeing from the area as well as two juvenile males with serious injuries on the ground," read a portion of the statement.

The two juveniles were taken to the hospital, per the statement.

What's next:

An investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

Area where the incident happened