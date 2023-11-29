Latest consumer product recalls: Deaths from cantaloupe salmonella outbreak, SUVs pose fire risk, more

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from Nov. 22-29 that consumers should know about.

1. Cantaloupe salmonella outbreak causes deaths, illnesses across 32 states

2. Honda recalls more than 300K vehicles over missing seat belt piece

3. ZLINE expands recall of potentially deadly gas ranges to include replacement, refund option

4. Over 32,000 hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs recalled over potential fire risk

5. Athlete's foot spray found to contain elevated levels of benzene

Insight Pharmaceuticals is recalling two lots of "TING 2% Miconazole Nitrate Athlete's Foot Spray Antifungal Spray Power" after a lab found samples that contained elevated levels of benzene.

"While benzene is not an ingredient in any Ting® Antifungal Spray products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can," the United States Food and Drug Administration wrote in a news release. "

(USFDA)

"Samples of the recalled lots below have been found to contain trace levels of Benzene related to the propellant that sprays the product out of the can," the FDA added. "Benzene is not an ingredient in any Ting products."

The athlete's foot spray was distributed nationwide to retailers.

Consumers with the affected product can contact Insight Pharmaceuticals via email at medicalaffairs@prestigebrands.com or online at https://www.prestigebrands.com/contact for a refund.

