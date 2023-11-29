Expand / Collapse search

Latest consumer product recalls: Deaths from cantaloupe salmonella outbreak, SUVs pose fire risk, more

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from Nov. 22-29 that consumers should know about.

1. Cantaloupe salmonella outbreak causes deaths, illnesses across 32 states

A deadly salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes has expanded, with cases reported in 32 states and Canada.

2. Honda recalls more than 300K vehicles over missing seat belt piece

Honda says the pretensioners — which tighten seat belts in place upon impact — may be missing a rivet. This means passengers may not be properly restrained in a crash.

3. ZLINE expands recall of potentially deadly gas ranges to include replacement, refund option

Roughly 30,000 ZLINE gas ranges have been recalled because the oven can release "dangerous levels" of carbon monoxide while in use. Consumers with the recalled ovens now have more options.

4. Over 32,000 hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs recalled over potential fire risk

Automaker Stellantis has announced a recall of more than 32,000 of its hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because they pose a potential fire risk.

5. Athlete's foot spray found to contain elevated levels of benzene

ting athletes foot spray

Insight Pharmaceuticals is recalling two lots of "TING 2% Miconazole Nitrate Athlete's Foot Spray Antifungal Spray Power" after a lab found samples that contained elevated levels of benzene.

"While benzene is not an ingredient in any Ting® Antifungal Spray products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can," the United States Food and Drug Administration wrote in a news release. "

benzene risk statement

(USFDA)

"Samples of the recalled lots below have been found to contain trace levels of Benzene related to the propellant that sprays the product out of the can," the FDA added. "Benzene is not an ingredient in any Ting products."

The athlete's foot spray was distributed nationwide to retailers.

Consumers with the affected product can contact Insight Pharmaceuticals via email at medicalaffairs@prestigebrands.com or online at https://www.prestigebrands.com/contact for a refund.

