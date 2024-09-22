Latest on Diddy's arrest; 2nd Trump assassination attempt: this week's top stories

From the latest on Diddy's arrest and the shocking indictment documents, to the second attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, here are this week's top stories.

1. Arizona native and Wonder Woman actress, Lynda Carter, endorses sister's opponents

Featured article

2. Girl dies, another in critical condition after being hit by a car in Glendale, PD says

Featured article

3. Diddy indictment: Baby oil, 'Freak Off' parties explained

Featured article

4. Teen accused of threatening mass shooting at 12 Phoenix area schools

Featured article

5. Nearly 100K Arizonans could be impacted by error in voter registration system

Featured article

6. 3 dead, 2 in critical condition in fiery crash near New Mexico border

Featured article

7. Charges to be filed against some students following threats at Mesa Public Schools

Featured article

8. Wisconsin bear attack: Boy shoots, kills animal mauling father

Featured article

9. Ryan Routh: Who is the alleged suspect in the Trump assassination attempt in Florida?

Featured article

10. Man found dead inside Mesa home after neighbors report hearing 'popping' sound, PD says