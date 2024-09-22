Expand / Collapse search

Latest on Diddy's arrest; 2nd Trump assassination attempt: this week's top stories

September 22, 2024
Diddy arrested; Arizona school threats | Crime Files

From entertainment mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest, to several students in Arizona being charged with crimes related to alleged school threats, here is this week's Crime Files.

From the latest on Diddy's arrest and the shocking indictment documents, to the second attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, here are this week's top stories.

1. Arizona native and Wonder Woman actress, Lynda Carter, endorses sister's opponents

Arizona native and Wonder Woman actress, Lynda Carter, endorses sister's opponents | 2024 Election

The famous sister of Pamela Carter, who is running for a seat in the Arizona House, is throwing her support behind her Democratic opponents. Phoenix native and Wonder Woman actress, Lynda Carter, says they're "fighting for the rights that matter most to Arizonans."

2. Girl dies, another in critical condition after being hit by a car in Glendale, PD says

Girl dies, another in critical condition after being hit by a car in Glendale, PD says

A girl died and her sister is still in the hospital after being hit by a car in Glendale on Friday night. Their family is asking for donations to help cover the costs for medical and funeral expenses.

3. Diddy indictment: Baby oil, 'Freak Off' parties explained

Diddy's alleged 1,000 bottles of baby oil, 'Freak Off' parties explained

During the search of Diddy's homes, authorities seized narcotics, AR-15s with defaced serial numbers, and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant allegedly used for his "Freak Off" parties.

4. Teen accused of threatening mass shooting at 12 Phoenix area schools

Teen accused of threatening mass shooting at 12 Phoenix area schools

A teenager accused of threatening a mass shooting at a dozen schools in the Valley has been arrested. Police say 6,000 student absences were reported in the days following the alleged threat.

5. Nearly 100K Arizonans could be impacted by error in voter registration system

Nearly 100k Arizona voters affected by registration glitch can vote on the full ballot | 2024 Election

Nearly 100,000 Arizona voters affected by a registration system error involving proof of citizenship will be allowed to vote on a full ballot in the November election, according to a ruling made by the state's Supreme Court.

6. 3 dead, 2 in critical condition in fiery crash near New Mexico border

3 dead, 2 in critical condition in fiery crash near New Mexico border

Three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 10 near the New Mexico stateline.

7. Charges to be filed against some students following threats at Mesa Public Schools

Charges to be filed against some students following threats at Mesa Public Schools

In the past two weeks, 17 threats of violence have been made within Mesa Public School – the Mesa Police Department is calling this an online nationwide trend.

8. Wisconsin bear attack: Boy shoots, kills animal mauling father

Wisconsin bear attack: Boy shoots, kills animal mauling father

A 12-year-old boy shot and killed a wounded black bear as it was mauling his father near their hunting cabin in the thick western Wisconsin woods.

9. Ryan Routh: Who is the alleged suspect in the Trump assassination attempt in Florida?

Ryan Routh: Who is the alleged suspect in the Trump assassination attempt in Florida?

FOX News Digital identified the would-be Trump assassin as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh. Here's what we know about the alleged suspect.

10. Man found dead inside Mesa home after neighbors report hearing 'popping' sound, PD says

Man found dead inside Mesa home after neighbors report hearing 'popping' sound, PD says

Neighbors called Mesa Police on Sunday night after hearing yelling and a "popping" sound at a home. Ultimately, a man was found dead inside.