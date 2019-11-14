Latest in new car technology on display at Chandler-Gilbert Community College

Advanced technology like mobile-eye vision, 3D printers and car-intel are kicking the future of self-driving vehicles into high gear.

At Chandler-Gilbert Community College, the Chandler Chamber of Commerce puts the latest in new car technology on display. As the development of autonomous cars continues to grow, big (autonomous driving) companies like Waymo, Intel and NXP bring the new workforce of the future to the Valley.

Like "Olli," the world's first co-created self-driving electric shuttle, which seats about eight people and uses a 3D printer that pre-programs the routes it travels in close proximity.

"Being able to reduce that congestion and help people get a little more of their time back, so if you're sitting on a self-driving vehicle, you can focus on answering those emails or returning phone calls as you make your way to your destination," said Nikki Jones of Locomotives by LMI.

Reducing gas emissions by cutting down traffic with fewer vehicles on the road, while increasing safety behind-the-wheel with advanced car-intel like built-in mobile-eye vision.

"Forward collision warning, lane departure warning, headway monitoring -- basically if someone's starting to tailgate," said Allen Joy of Mobileye. "We read speed limit signs in real-time and we also have pedestrian-cyclist detection."