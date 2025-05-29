Laura Owens arraignment: Woman allegedly lied about pregnancy with former 'The Bachelor' star

article

The Brief Laura Owens pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing in Phoenix on May 29. Owens was indicted for fraud after claiming a former star of "The Bachelor" got her pregnant. Prosecutors say Owens manipulated an ultrasound image and lied under oath.



A Valley woman accused of faking a pregnancy to defraud a former star of "The Bachelor" entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday.

Laura Owens was not present in the courtroom but appeared virtually on May 29.

The backstory:

Prosecutors say Owens went to "extreme lengths" to manipulate Clayton Echard. Earlier this month, a Maricopa County grand jury indicted Owens on several felony charges, including fraudulent schemes, forgery and perjury.

In 2023, Owens filed a paternity lawsuit against Echard, claiming to be pregnant with twins. She also sought child support.

Related article

Owens later dropped the claim, saying she had a miscarriage. The judge dismissed the case, but he also found that Owens knowingly presented a false claim.

Investigators believe that between May 2023 and June 2024, Owens altered an ultrasound image, fabricated a pregnancy video and lied multiple times under oath in court.

In a lengthy statement, Owens claimed that the charges against her appear to be the product of intense public pressure, based on narrative and not on fact.

Echard, who is a Scottsdale real estate agent, appeared in at least two seasons of "The Bachelor" franchise.

Earlier this month, he told FOX 10 that he's relieved by the outcome.

Related article