Laura Owens arraignment: Woman allegedly lied about pregnancy with former 'The Bachelor' star

Updated  May 29, 2025 9:44am MST
Crime and Public Safety
ABC's "The Bachelor" stars Clayton Echard. (Pamela Littky/ABC via Getty Images)

    • Laura Owens pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing in Phoenix on May 29.
    • Owens was indicted for fraud after claiming a former star of "The Bachelor" got her pregnant.
    • Prosecutors say Owens manipulated an ultrasound image and lied under oath.

PHOENIX - A Valley woman accused of faking a pregnancy to defraud a former star of "The Bachelor" entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday.

Laura Owens was not present in the courtroom but appeared virtually on May 29.

The backstory:

Prosecutors say Owens went to "extreme lengths" to manipulate Clayton Echard. Earlier this month, a Maricopa County grand jury indicted Owens on several felony charges, including fraudulent schemes, forgery and perjury.

In 2023, Owens filed a paternity lawsuit against Echard, claiming to be pregnant with twins. She also sought child support.

Owens later dropped the claim, saying she had a miscarriage. The judge dismissed the case, but he also found that Owens knowingly presented a false claim.

Investigators believe that between May 2023 and June 2024, Owens altered an ultrasound image, fabricated a pregnancy video and lied multiple times under oath in court.

In a lengthy statement, Owens claimed that the charges against her appear to be the product of intense public pressure, based on narrative and not on fact.

Echard, who is a Scottsdale real estate agent, appeared in at least two seasons of "The Bachelor" franchise.

Earlier this month, he told FOX 10 that he's relieved by the outcome.

