Laura Owens arraignment: Woman allegedly lied about pregnancy with former 'The Bachelor' star
PHOENIX - A Valley woman accused of faking a pregnancy to defraud a former star of "The Bachelor" entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday.
Laura Owens was not present in the courtroom but appeared virtually on May 29.
The backstory:
Prosecutors say Owens went to "extreme lengths" to manipulate Clayton Echard. Earlier this month, a Maricopa County grand jury indicted Owens on several felony charges, including fraudulent schemes, forgery and perjury.
In 2023, Owens filed a paternity lawsuit against Echard, claiming to be pregnant with twins. She also sought child support.
Owens later dropped the claim, saying she had a miscarriage. The judge dismissed the case, but he also found that Owens knowingly presented a false claim.
Investigators believe that between May 2023 and June 2024, Owens altered an ultrasound image, fabricated a pregnancy video and lied multiple times under oath in court.
In a lengthy statement, Owens claimed that the charges against her appear to be the product of intense public pressure, based on narrative and not on fact.
Echard, who is a Scottsdale real estate agent, appeared in at least two seasons of "The Bachelor" franchise.
Earlier this month, he told FOX 10 that he's relieved by the outcome.