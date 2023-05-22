Lauren Heike murder: Man pleads not guilty to killing Phoenix woman

The man accused of killing Lauren Heike, a woman who was found dead on a north Phoenix hiking trail, has pleaded not guilty.

Zion William Teasley, 22, entered his plea during an arraignment hearing on May 23. He was arrested earlier this month in Heike's murder. According to court documents, Heike was stabbed 15 times. Her body was found on April 29 near Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road.

Investigators say Teasley's DNA was found on one of Heike's shoes. He was indicted with one count of first-degree murder in her death.

"My heart goes out to the victim’s family and the pain they are experiencing losing their loved one in this manner," said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "Our office will work diligently to seek justice for Lauren and her family."