Laveen high school making changes following crash that seriously injured teen student

A high school in the Laveen area of Phoenix is changing its drop-off and pick-up protocols, after one of their freshman was hit by a car.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on Aug. 3. According to statements released by Phoenix Police at the time, the crash happened outside of Betty H. Fairfax High School, as students were arriving on campus.

Police say there was a lot of traffic in the area, and several cars were stopped. That's when the student decided to cross the street to get to school, and while walking in between vehicles, a car heading north hit him.

Speed or impairment were not factors in the crash, according two police.

Victim has undergone various surgeries

The victim, since identified as 14-year-old Christopher Lucero, has been at Phoenix Children's Hospital, recovering and undergoing surgeries. He had his fourth surgery on Aug. 27.

"it is a tough situation for us to go through," said Christopher's mother.

"He is going to have to learn to walk again, talk, eat again," said Christopher's father.

Christopher's parents said he is making vast improvement, and they believe support from the community is a big reason for that.

School making changes following incident

Since the incident, Christopher's parents are calling for changes to the roadway.

On Aug. 27, officials with Betty H. Fairfax High School sent an email to parents regarding changes to drop-offs and pick-ups. Now, students will only be allowed to exit at certain buildings, and three crosswalks will be added.

While parents agree with the changes, they are also asking why it took so long for the changes to be made.

"To see they didn’t take these precautions, especially because it is by the freeway and waited ‘till this accident to happen, that is scary," said Sandy Kim.

