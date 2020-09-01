Lawsuit seeks to ban Kanye West from appearing on Arizona ballot for President

article

Kanye West's presidential campaign has has been hit with another lawsuit in Arizona.

FOX 10 has obtained court documents related to the lawsuit, which was filed on August 31. The lawsuit asks the court to issue an injunction that will, among other things, prevent West's name from being printed on the November ballot, and prevent state and county officials from allowing West to be included on ballots for the November election.

The lawsuit was filed by a person named Rasean Clayton, who claims that West, along with 10 of the 11 presidential electors he chose to represent him in Arizona, are members of the Republican Party, and not Independents. Clayton claims under Arizona law, only electors who are not a registered member of any political parties recognized by Arizona can run as Independents.

"Plaintiff is concerned that if Kanye West and his Presidential Electors are allowed to appear in the ballot as Independents, it will cause substantial confusion and violate the governing statute," read a portion of the lawsuit.

In addition, the lawsuit claims West has not filed a statement of interest with the Secretary of State, which the lawsuit claims is required before nomination petition signatures can be collected.

"As a result, all of the signatures [West] has collected up until August 31 are invalid," read a portion of the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also claims since eight counties in Arizona, including Maricopa County, have a ballot printing deadline of September 8, the lawsuit needs to be heard immediately.

"Decidicing the legal issues promptly, rather than waiting until the last minute, would assist elections officials in ensuring that ballots are printed in a timely and accurate manner," read a portion of the lawsuit.

The lawsuit names West, along with his 11 electors, as defendants. In addition, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, along with the Board of Supervisors and Recorder in all Arizona counties, are also named as defendants in their official capacities.

West announced his presidential campaign on July 4.