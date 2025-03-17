1 dead, 2 hurt in RV crash near Buckeye

article

One person is dead and two people were hurt in a motorhome crash along State Route 85 on Monday near Buckeye.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the RV overturned in the northbound lanes at milepost 142 just before 12 p.m. on March 17.

Three people were on board the RV at the time of the rollover. One of them was taken by helicopter to a Phoenix hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The two other people involved in the crash were transported to nearby hospitals.

The northbound lanes of SR 85 were temporarily closed due to the rollover.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. The cause of the rollover is unknown.

Map of where the crash happened