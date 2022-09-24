Film critic Leonard Maltin meets furry namesake at Fantastic Fest 2022

article

It's not every day you meet a puppy named after you, but now film critic Leonard Maltin can say he has!

Maltin was attending the 2022 Fantastic Fest film festival at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar today when Austin Pets Alive! surprised him with a visit from one of their adoptable puppies, also named Leonard Maltin.

Puppy Leonard is a two-month-old parvovirus survivor, along with his sister and kennel mate, Meryl Streep, says Austin Pets Alive. Both Leonard and Meryl are up for adoption at APA's Town Lake location.

"Our pals at Fantastic Fest were kind enough to host the meeting and post about it. Little Leonard is a really sweet dog, and everyone couldn’t help but fall in love with him," said Leonard Maltin. "I hope we can get Austin Pets Alive some extra attention and find excellent homes."

Puppy Leonard also got to meet Jessie Maltin, who cohosts a podcast with her father called Maltin on Movies.

This magical moment happened after some friends of Jessie Maltin's sent her a TikTok video APA! posted of all the adoptable pets at their shelter named after famous people, including Leonard Maltin, actor Robert DeNiro and actors Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson.

"Several friends sent the video to me after seeing it on Instagram, and I commented. Suzie Chase reached out to me asking if a Big Leonard/Little Leonard photo was possible. We LOVE animals and have two rescue pups at home, and were so happy to oblige," Jessie Maltin said to FOX 7 Austin.

If you're interested in adopting puppy Leonard, his sister Meryl or any of the adoptable puppies at APA!'s Town Lake Animal Center, the organization is waiving typical adoption fees until Oct. 3. Adopters can name their own adoption fees for puppies at their main location on West Cesar Chavez, not including surgery deposits. Puppies in foster care are not eligible for the promotion.

To learn more about adopting a pet from APA!, click here.