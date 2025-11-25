Life in prison for Hells Angels member; two co-defendants get 10+ years

The Brief A Hells Angels member, Keith McCollough, was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021, gang-motivated murder of Richard Coss in Phoenix. McCollough was linked to the crime by DNA evidence and prosecutors argued the attack was an act of gang retaliation. Two co-defendants, Jimmy Eslinger and Carl Blazak, pleaded guilty and received sentences of 16 and 10 1/2 years, respectively.



A member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to life in prison for a gang-motivated murder in Phoenix in December 2021.

What we know:

Keith McCollough was convicted of killing 25-year-old Richard Coss near 23rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road in Phoenix.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, McCollough and two other armed men forced their way into an apartment. During the confrontation, Coss was shot and killed.

DNA evidence found at the scene linked McCollough to the crime, which prosecutors said was carried out in retaliation under the Hells Angels name.

Two other co-defendants pleaded guilty in the case. Jimmy Eslinger is serving a 16-year prison sentence, and Carl Blazak is serving 10 1/2 years.

What they're saying:

"The Hells Angels want to rule through fear," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "In Maricopa County, we do not bow to intimidation or outlaw motorcycle gangs. This sentence sends a clear message that organized criminal violence will be met with organized justice. I am proud of the prosecutors, detectives, and especially the witnesses who stood strong against a culture of fear and helped bring the truth to light."

