Lightning believed to have sparked Avondale house fire

The Brief A fire broke out on Oct. 22 at a home near El Mirage and Lower Buckeye Roads. Investigators believe the flames were sparked by lightning. No one inside the home was hurt.



A fire that sparked at a West Valley house early Wednesday morning is believed to have been caused by lightning.

What we know:

The fire broke out just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 22 at a home near El Mirage and Lower Buckeye Roads.

Avondale Fire says crews arrived at the scene and found a fire in the attic. The flames were quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the fire was caused by lightning.

What's next:

Because of the damage the fire caused, the family who lives at the home was displaced. The department is assisting the family with temporary housing.

Map of where the fire happened