LinkedIn goes down day after Facebook, Instagram glitch

LinkedIn went down for a brief period Wednesday, just a day after a glitch caused widespread outages for both Facebook and Instagram.

According to DownDetector , which tracks tech outages, the issues started around 4 p.m. on Wednesday and as of 4:30 p.m., more than 48,000 reports were made.

LinkedIn was founded in 2003 in the San Francisco Bay Area.

On Tuesday, a technical issue caused widespread login issues for a few hours across Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms.

Some users reported they were locked out of their Facebook accounts and were unable to get back in. Others said they were experiencing difficulty refreshing their Threads and Instagram feeds.